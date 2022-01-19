UK supplied Ukraine thousands of light anti-tank missiles amid tensions with Russia

London [UK], January 19 (ANI): The British government has said that it supplied Ukraine with several thousands of light anti-tank missiles amid tensions with Russia, reported Sputnik.

James Heappey, UK Minister for Armed Forces, said that London supplied several thousands of light anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, according to Sputnik.

Emphasizing that Ukraine is a proud sovereign nation, said Heappey, adding that Ukrainians are ready to fight for every inch of their country.

On Tuesday, the UK had said that its military airlifted a batch of light anti-tank weapons to Ukraine for self-defense.

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy in Washington has said that the US should reaffirm its interest in the diplomatic resolution of tensions around Ukraine by refusing to supply weapons to Kiev.



"If the United States is truly committed to diplomatic efforts to resolve the intra-Ukrainian conflict, it should abandon plans to supply new batches of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the embassy said on Facebook.

Washington should instead use its influence on the Ukrainian authorities to persuade them to stop sabotaging the Minsk agreements, according to the statement.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the CNN state department pool reported.

Blinken is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as part of his visit. (ANI)



