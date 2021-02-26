UK Supreme Court bans entry to Shamima Begum who joined ISIS

London [UK], February 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom ruled on Friday that "ISIS bride" Shamima Begum cannot return to the country to appeal the revocation of her UK citizenship.

Lord Robert Reed, the President of the Supreme Court said that the UK Court of Appeal made four errors last year when it ruled that Begum should be allowed to return to the UK to carry out her appeal, as reported by CNN.

She was 15 years old when in 2015 she left the UK with two school friends to join the terrorist organisation ISIS in Syria. She was stripped of her British citizenship by then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid on February 19, 2019, upon being discovered in a northern Syrian refugee camp.

The Court of Appeal was mistaken in ruling that Begum's right to a fair hearing should prevail over other competing rights, according to Reed. "The right to a fair hearing does not trump all other considerations such as the safety of the public," he said.



The court last year ruled that Begum should be granted leave to enter the UK for her appeal because otherwise, it would not be "a fair and effective hearing."

He added that the Court of Appeal did not give the Home Secretary's assessment of the requirements to enter the UK "the respect it deserved," adding that the court made their "own assessment of the requirements" despite an "absence of relevant evidence".

CNN reported the top court also ruled that Begum's appeal against the revocation of her UK citizenship should be "postponed" until she can participate without "public safety being compromised."

Reed said Begum is currently being held at a camp in Syria. This is "not a perfect solution as it is not known how long it may be before that is possible," he said and added, "There is no perfect solution to a dilemma of the present kind."

"The decision to revoke Begum's citizenship has come under fire from human rights campaigners and legal experts alike who argue that the revocation rendered her stateless and compromised her right to a fair appeal," CNN reported. (ANI)

