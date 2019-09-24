UK Supreme Court rules Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament 'unlawful'

London [UK], Sept 24 (ANI): The UK Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament until October 14 was "unlawful."

The unanimous decision, which upheld a ruling from Scotland's highest civil court, essentially rules that Johnson lied to the Queen when he asked her to suspend or "prorogue" Parliament, reported CNN.

Announcing the findings, Supreme Court President Lady Hale said Johnson's advice to the Queen "was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification."

Hale said that prorogation was "extreme", came about in "exceptional circumstances", and that no evidence showed why such a long suspension was necessary.

Shortly after the development broke out, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that the ruling shows that the Prime Minister had acted wrongly and should "consider his position" in view of the same. (ANI)

