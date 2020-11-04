UK terror threat level raised to 'severe'

London [UK], November 4 (ANI): The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), an MI5-affiliated intelligence office responsible for the assessment of UK terror threat levels, raised it to "severe" from "substantial" nationwide.



UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Tuesday wrote on Twitter: "The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK terror threat level from substantial to severe. This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat."

Patel also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.

This decision comes amid killings in France and Austria which was widely condemned by the international community and leaders all across Europe. (ANI)

