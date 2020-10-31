UK to allocate about USD 1.3 million for humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh

London [UK], October 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Kingdom will allocate 1 million pounds (around USD 1.3 million) for humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan's conflict-torn region of Nagorno-Karabakh at the request of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Foreign Office said.

Earlier this week, the ICRC requested USD 9 million to provide Nagorno-Karabakh with humanitarian assistance.

"Now much-needed medical supplies, including dressing kits and bandages, will be provided for civilians caught up in the crisis through a new 1 million pounds UK aid package, in response to an appeal by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). People injured in the fighting, including children caught in the crossfire, will receive life-saving treatment at health facilities or from emergency responders supported by the ICRC," the Foreign Office said in a statement on late Friday.



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to cooperate with the OSCE Minsk Group and look for a peaceful, political solution to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The fighting on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh started on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of starting the firing. The international community, including the UK, strongly condemned the escalation and called on parties to settle the differences via dialogue, while Turkey has pledged its full support for Azerbaijan.

Yerevan and Baku have signed three ceasefire agreements, but all of them collapsed soon after entering into force. Last week, the Azerbaijani troops managed to make significant achievements on the southern flank, but within the past several days, the front line has stabilized, with the Azerbaijani troops trying to reach Berdzor (Lachin), Karmir Shuka (Qirmizi Bazar) and Martuni (Khojavend).

However, on Thursday, the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh said that the Azerbaijani army was only 5 kilometers (over three miles) from the city of Shusha, which means that Baku once again managed to break the front line. (ANI/Sputnik)

