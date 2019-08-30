British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (File photo)
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (File photo)

UK to discuss Iran nuclear deal, Strait of Hormuz with EU leaders

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 19:33 IST

London [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will discuss ways to preserve the Iran nuclear deal and the situation involving international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz with the leaders of European Union, the UK Foreign Office said in a statement on Friday.
"Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will meet European partners today to discuss how to preserve the Iran nuclear deal and protect international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," it said.
"He will be joined for the meeting by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, and Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security," the statement read.
The meeting will be held in Helsinki, where European Foreign Ministers are currently attending a two-day discussion on shared foreign policy challenges.
The Foreign Secretary will reiterate the UK's commitment to preserving the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), as the best way of preventing a nuclear-armed Iran.
"Our discussions will build on the momentum of the positive G7 talks on Iran as we seek to de-escalate tensions," Raab said in the statement ahead of the meeting.
He stressed that the nuclear deal is the only deal on the table that prevents Iran from getting a nuclear weapon and "we will continue working together to encourage Iran to uphold the agreement in full".
"We also need the broadest international support possible to tackle the threats to international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the Foreign Secretary said.
Raab also said he will raise the UK's concerns about the situation in Hong Kong.
The UK continues to believe that the way forward is through a peaceful and constructive dialogue which respects Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:02 IST

Have asked for immediate remedial action: MEA on forced...

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): India has asked Pakistan for immediate remedial action after reports of the abduction and forceful conversion of a Sikh girl in Pakistan emerged.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 19:41 IST

UK grants PS3 mn to assist British nationals secure residency...

London [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): The Foreign Office on Friday said that the government will provide a grant of PS3 million to help British citizens living in other European countries to complete residency applications ahead of its departure from the European Union.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:42 IST

ADB to approve loans worth $1.3bn to Pakistan in November

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has assured to give loans to Pakistan so that the debt-ridden economy of the country may incorporate reforms especially in its energy sector.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:02 IST

India, Pak agree to attend SAARC Foreign Ministers' meet in New York

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 30 (ANI): Despite heightened tensions between the two neigbhours over the changed constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, both India and Pakistan have agreed to participate in the SAARC Council of Ministers meeting at Foreign Minister level scheduled to be held on the sideli

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:00 IST

Jaishankar discusses India-EU Strategic Partnership with...

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 30 (ANI): Minister of External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, on Friday met David Maria Sassoli, President of European Parliament, along with other leaders and discussed the India-EU Strategic Partnership on regional, global and multilateral issues.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:30 IST

India's NDC delegation visits Nepal to discuss warfare strategy

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 30 (ANI): A delegation of senior defence and civil service officials from the National Defence College (NDC) in India met Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Defence Secretary Reshmi Raj Pandey here and discussed issues of mutual interest, especially strategy of warfare.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:28 IST

Imran Khan yet again rakes up nuclear bogey

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan yet again ratcheted up the nuclear bogey when he warned of a possible military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in the wake of Indian government's decisions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:27 IST

'Kashmir Solidarity Hour' in Pakistan: A damp squib

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): Despite Pakistan's persistent attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, its so-called 'solidarity hour' for the Kashmiris has turned out to be a damp squib, inflicting a massive blow to Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:25 IST

India, Ghana to cooperate in trade, defence, health among other sectors

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): India and Ghana have agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in a number of sectors like trade and investment, development partnership, defence and security, health and pharmaceutical sector, capacity building, and people-to-people contacts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:03 IST

Over 2,000 people dead in DR Congo Ebola outbreak: WHO

Moscow [Russia], Aug 30 (Sputnik/ANI): Over 2,000 people have died from the Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic (DR) of the Congo since last August while the number of registered Ebola cases has reached 3,000 in the African country, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:26 IST

Pakistan Minister gets a shock after mentioning PM Modi's name

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, Pakistani Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed got an electric shock while addressing a gathering on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:29 IST

Water security at centre of Modi govt's development agenda, says...

Stockholm [Sweden], Aug 30 (ANI): The Modi government has put water security at the center of its development agenda, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said here on Thursday (local time), adding that the ministry is the first-ever concrete step towards water conservation.

Read More
iocl