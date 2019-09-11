Representative Image
UK to extend work visas for foreign students by 2 yrs

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:54 IST

London [UK], Sep 11 (ANI): Authorities here have planned to extend the work visas for foreign students studying in British universities by two years.
The return of the two-year post-study work visa for international students was reintroduced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of a package of government measures to boost numbers of overseas students after Brexit, according to the British media reports.
Announcing the strategy, the Department for Education said: "There is no limit on the number of international students that can study in the UK, and to ensure the UK continues to attract and welcome them, the post-study leave period will be extended to six months for undergraduate and master's students, and a year for doctoral students."
The announcement said the government would also consider "how the visa process could be improved for applicants and supporting student employment."
The scheme was earlier scrapped in 2012 by former British Prime Minister Theresa May. (ANI)

