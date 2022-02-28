UK to provide additional USD 53mn in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

London [UK], February 28 (ANI): The United Kingdom will provide an additional USD 53 million (£40 million) in humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid the Russian military operations in the country, the UK Prime Minister's office announced on Sunday.

The funding will help aid agencies respond to the deteriorating humanitarian situation, creating a lifeline for Ukrainians with access to basic necessities and medical supplies such as medicines, syringes, dressings and wound care packs. UK Government humanitarian experts have also been deployed to the region to support those fleeing the violence in Ukraine.

On Saturday evening UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke again to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy who updated him on the critical need for humanitarian assistance as people are forced to flee their homes and seek safety.



In response to the growing concern of Ukrainians living in the UK, Johnson also confirmed that any person settled in the UK will be able to bring their Ukrainian immediate family members to join them here.

According to a statement, the UK also continues to support those Ukrainians who wish to remain close to home through logistical and humanitarian support to Ukraine's neighbours.

The UK Prime Minister said: "In the last days the world has witnessed awe-inspiring displays of bravery and heroism from the Ukrainian people in response to those who seek to obliterate their freedom by force."

"The UK will not turn our backs in Ukraine's hour of need. We are providing all the economic and military support we can to help those Ukrainians risking everything to protect their country," he added.

This latest assistance package brings the total amount of UK Government aid pledged to Ukraine this year to £140 million. Last week the Prime Minister also announced the UK would guarantee up to USD 500 million of loans to Ukraine through Multilateral Development Banks. (ANI)

