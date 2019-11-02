Representative image
Representative image

UK truck deaths case: Police says bodies of 39 people believed to be Vietnamese nationals

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 07:02 IST

Essex [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): Essex Police on Friday said that the bodies of 39 people found dead inside a refrigerated container truck in southeastern England last month are believed to be Vietnamese nationals.
"At this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese government," Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith was quoted by CNN as saying in a statement.
He said that police were in "direct contact with a number of families in Vietnam and the UK, and we believe we have identified families for some of the victims whose journey ended in tragedy on our shores".
Initially, police had said that it believed the deceased victims were Chinese nationals. But later they announced last Friday that their assessment was "now a developing picture" after reports emerged of missing individuals belonging to the Vietnamese community.
Smith, however, said that "confirmatory evidence" required to present cases to the coroner's office "has not yet been obtained" and is being collected across several jurisdictions around the world.
"As a result, we cannot at this time announce the identity of any of the victims," he said.
Earlier on Friday, Vietnamese police arrested two suspects in connection to the case. They suspect that the arrested duo may have also been involved in previous missing persons cases.
On October 23, at least 31 men and eight women were found dead inside the truck at an industrial park in Grays, a town located 40 kilometres east of London.
Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident which is said to have created the biggest British murder investigation since the July 2005 suicide bombings in London.
Among those arrested, the driver of the truck, identified as 25-year old Maurice Robinson, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 08:02 IST

Attack on military in Mali leaves 53 personnel, 1 civilian dead

Bamako [Mali], Nov 2 (Sputnik/ANI): An attack on Mali's Armed Forces in the country's eastern Indelimane area left 53 servicemen and one civilian dead, the country's Communication Minister Yaya Sangare said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 07:06 IST

Trump mulls Iowa as location for signing US-China trade deal

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday said he is planning to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Iowa and they will sign the 'phase one' of the trade agreement between the two nations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 06:38 IST

Ex-Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke pulls out of 2020 presidential race

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (Sputnik/ANI): Former Texas Congressman and Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke on Friday said that he has pulled himself out from the 2020 US presidential election.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 06:36 IST

China reaches consensus with US on core trade issues

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (Sputnik/ANI): China has reached a consensus with US trade negotiators on core bilateral trade issues after conducting high-level telephonic talks, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 05:23 IST

MoU on cooperation between museums of India, Germany signed

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel held talks with a German delegation led by Monika Grutters, Minister of State to the Federal Chancellor, Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media in Delhi on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 04:45 IST

Over 1600 Australian university students to undertake study,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Australian government has announced that 1,607 university students from the country will undertake study and work-based experiences in India as part of the '2020 New Colombo Plan Mobility Program'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 04:13 IST

US diplomat to participate in session of 'Quad' consultations in Bangkok

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells is expected to participate in a session of the US-Australia-India-Japan "Quad" consultations and hold bilaterals with world leaders on the margins of the East Asia Summit and Indo-Pacific Busi

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 03:54 IST

London court extends Altaf Hussain's bail in 2016 hate speech case

London [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): A London court on Friday extended the bail of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain in connection with a 2016 hate speech case where he had allegedly urged his supporters to take the law into their hands.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 03:35 IST

PM Modi gifts Ladakhi woollen khadi stole, Ratnam pen to Angela Merkel

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is currently in India, an exquisite handloom woollen khadi stole from Ladakh and a Ratnam pen.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 03:17 IST

PM Modi to embark on 3-day Thailand visit today for ASEAN-related summits

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday embark on a three-day visit to Thailand to participate in the ASEAN, East Asia, and RCEP summits.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 02:18 IST

Pak failed to 'significantly limit' funding, recruitment by LeT,...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Pakistan has failed to "significantly limit" major terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from funding, recruiting and training their fighters on its soil and has allowed candidates "overtly" affiliated with their front organisations to c

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 01:33 IST

Post-Easter Sunday attacks, Sri Lanka giving concessions on air...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): As Sri Lanka recovers from the deadly Easter Sunday attacks that took place in April this year, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Austin Fernando on Friday stressed that the government has taken steps to boost the tourism sector such as giving concessions on air ti

Read More
iocl