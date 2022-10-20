UK "weaker, worse off": Truss' resignation sends country into turmoil, oppn demands general election

London [UK], October 20 (ANI): Liz Truss' resignation as UK Prime Minister on Thursday threw the country into political turmoil and left it scrambling for a stable government, as the opposition reiterated its demand for a general election.

Truss became the shortest-serving British PM after she stepped down, stating that she recognises she "cannot deliver the mandate" on which she was elected. Truss said she would step aside for a new leader to be chosen within the next week.

"I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills, Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent and our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth," she said in a statement.

""I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," she added.

Shortly after Truss's resignation, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer issued a scathing statement that ripped into the Conservative Party and called for a general election.



"After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos. We need a general election now," he said and added that "Each one of these crises was made in Downing Street but paid for by the British public. Each one has left our country weaker and worse off."

"The British public deserve a proper say on the country's future. They must have the chance to compare the Tories' chaos with Labour's plans to sort out their mess, grow the economy for working people and rebuild the country for a fairer, greener future. We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election - now," he added.

Truss stepped down a day after Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman tendered her resignation, citing "technical infringement of the rules" she committed while sending official documents.

In the letter addressed to PM Truss, she also expressed concerns about the direction of the government and said key pledges made to voters have been broken.

Braverman comes less than a week after UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng was fired after serving for less than six weeks. Kwarteng was sacked after the new government's September 23 plan of massive tax cuts resulted in the plunging of British government bonds. (ANI)

