UK will continue working closely with India, including on path to COP26: British envoy after G7 summit

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): United Kingdom will continue to work with India as a joint force on various global issues including in the run-up to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, that is slated to be held later this year, acting British High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson said on Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier conveyed his happiness over the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the just concluded 47th annual Group of Seven G-7 Summit.

Following the end of the G-7 Summit, Thompson said: "We are delighted Prime Minister Modi joined the UK-hosted G-7 Summit virtually, participating in discussions on health, climate and open societies. Together with India, all participants signed the Open Societies Statement that reaffirmed our shared beliefs in democratic values."

She said that G-7 leaders during the summit agreed on concrete action to improve global health and ensure the global devastation caused by Covid-19 is never repeated.



"To support this, the UK will donate 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses within the next year. G7 leaders also launched a new partnership on infrastructure investment to propel green economic growth and make the world fairer and more prosperous," Thompson said.

The Acting High Commissioner further said that the UK "will continue to work closely with India as a joint force for good on these global issues, including on the path to COP26 and beyond."

On Sunday, PM Modi took part in two sessions of the G-7 summit and recalled that democracy and freedom were a part of India's civilizations ethos. The sessions were titled 'Building Back Together--Open Societies and Economies' and 'Building Back Greener: Climate and Nature'.

Invited as a Lead Speaker in the session on Open Societies, PM Modi shared the concern expressed by several leaders that open societies are particularly vulnerable to disinformation and cyber-attacks, and stressed the need to ensure that cyberspace remains an avenue for advancing democratic values and not of subverting it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Highlighting the non-democratic and unequal nature of global governance institutions, PM Modi called for the reform of the multilateral system as the best signal of commitment to the cause of Open Societies. (ANI)

