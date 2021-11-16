UK will never give in those who seek to divide country: Johnson on Liverpool blast

London [UK], November 16 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK will never give in to those who seek to divide the country as on Sunday the deadly blast took place in a taxi outside a hospital in Liverpool. The British officials are treating the blast as a terror incident.

The incident is a stark reminder of the need for all of us to remain utterly vigilant, Johnson said during a press conference here on Monday.

The Prime Minister also said that the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has raised UK's threat level from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Expressing his gratitude to the emergency services for reacting to the Liverpool incident, Johnson said: "On behalf of the whole country, I want to pay tribute to the emergency services, who responded as always with such speed and professionalism."

Earlier on Sunday, authorities arrested three people in connection with the car explosion in Liverpool.

A car had exploded near the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, leaving one man dead and another one injured on Sunday, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

