UK YouTuber is reportedly instigator-in-chief in Leicester violence

Leicester [UK], September 24 (ANI): A famous UK YouTuber named Mohammed Hijab has come across as instigator-in-chief in violent incidents in the UK city of Leicester that saw targeted attacks on Hindu community members, Global Order reported.

The cycle of violence was triggered last month after India won the Asia Cup T20 match against Pakistan. On August 28, a clash broke out among groups of young men in Leicestershire, according to the police statement. A total of 47 arrests have been made so far, Leicestershire Police said.

Various videos and reports have been circulating on social media about organised gangs seen vandalising and terrorising Hindus in Leicester City. Mohammed Hijab was seen leading a 'patrol' in Leicester in several videos, Global Order reported.

British-Egyptian Mohammed Hijab, who has a sizable presence on social media platforms including YouTube and Twitter, calls himself a researcher of political philosophy and the philosophy of religion.

"When the clashes broke out at Leister, he was often seen with a megaphone on the streets and instigating young Muslim men with disparaging, and often, abusive, comments about Hindus," the Global Order report said.



Last year, Hijab was among the prominent figures accused of fuelling hatred and violence against the Jewish community during the antisemitic riots in the UK, the report added.

It further said many Jewish citizens came out to report the threats they received and the direct acts of violence against them.

Earlier, after the reports of violence against the Indian community emerged, Indian High Commission in the UK condemned the violence in Leicester and sought immediate action against those involved in the attacks.

The High Commission issued a statement saying that it has taken up the matter with the UK authorities.

"We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion. We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people," the statement read.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his British counterpart James Cleverly and shared India's concern about the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK.

"Shared my concern about the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK. Welcomed his assurances in that regard," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)

