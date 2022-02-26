Ukraine crisis: Estonia to close airspace for Russian airlines

Tallinn [Estonia], February 26 (ANI): Extending support to Ukraine against Russia's ongoing military operations, Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas on Saturday said that the country is banning airspace for Russian airlines and invited all EU countries to do the same.

"Estonia is banning Russian airlines from our airspace. We invite all EU countries to do the same. There is no place for planes of the agressor state in democratic skies. #StandWithUkraine," Kallas tweeted.

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Germany and Hungary to back Russia's expulsion from the SWIFT banking system as Moscow continues its military operation in Ukraine.



Zelenskyy said also that Ukraine has a right to EU membership, and achieving this would be a key sign of support for the country.

However, as per reports, the decision of whether to cut Russia off from the SWIFT international financial network or not will be made within a few days.

Notably, in the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation after the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow. (ANI)

