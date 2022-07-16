Ukraine gets M270 multiple launch rocket systems: defense minister

Kyiv [Ukraine], July 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Ukraine has received M270 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) from its partners, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.



"The Long Hand family of the Ukrainian army has been enlarged: the first MLRS M270 has arrived," Reznikov tweeted.





Reznikov did not specify which country provided Ukraine with such weapon systems. In May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was interested in getting the M270 MLRS from the Group of Seven (G7) countries.



Last month, Ukrainian media outlet Ukraine's Military Center reported that Britain and Norway agreed to transfer the M270 MLRS to Ukraine. (ANI/Xinhua)

