Ukraine holds counter-terrorism exercises in conflict-hit region

Kiev [Ukraine], November 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have conducted counter-terrorism exercises in the country's conflict-hit eastern Luhansk region, authorities said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)'s statement, the manoeuvres led by the SSU were joined by the Ukrainian Army, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the National Police, and other government forces.

During the training, officers performed tasks such as freeing hostages, neutralizing terrorists and dealing with explosives.



According to the SSU, the training aims to check the readiness of the law enforcement agencies for countering possible sabotage and increase the level of interagency cooperation during special operations.

Since 2014, the Luhansk region and its neighbouring Donetsk region have been the sites of a conflict between Ukrainian government troops and pro-independence rebels.

The confrontation has claimed some 14,000 lives and left 40,000 more wounded. (ANI/Xinhua)

