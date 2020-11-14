Ukraine registers record 12,524 COVID-19 cases in single day

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukraine on Saturday registered 12,524 new cases of COVID-19, a record increase in a 24-hour period.



According to figures shared by Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, 191 fatalities were registered over that same period while nearly 5,000 people were discharged with recoveries.

This takes the total number of cases in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 525,176 with 9,508 deaths. Nearly 240,000 people have recovered so far.

Unlike many European countries, Ukraine's epidemiological situation did not ease up before the second wave of infections but has consistently grown since the first cases were registered in March. (ANI/Sputnik)

