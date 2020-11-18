Ukraine reports 11,968 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 558,000

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 557,657 COVID-19 cases and 9,856 deaths have been registered in Ukraine as of Tuesday, while 250,983 patients have recovered, according to the country's health ministry.

A total of 11,968 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the country in the past 24 hours, while 6,786 patients have recovered, the ministry added.



Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal warned that if the weekend quarantine does not work, the government will introduce stricter quarantine restrictions.

On Nov. 11, Ukraine decided to introduce a weekend quarantine in the country from Nov. 14 to Nov. 30.

Under the weekend quarantine, mass events with over 20 people, beauty salons, and shopping and entertainment facilities will be prohibited from operating on weekends in Ukraine. (ANI/Xinhua)

