Ukraine-Russia conflict: Indian student shot at in Kyiv crosses into Poland, to reach Delhi this evening

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 7 (ANI): Harjot Singh, the Indian student who had sustained bullet injuries in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv is set to land in New Delhi by Monday evening as part of the Centre's evacuation programme 'Operation Ganga'.

The student has crossed the Ukrainian border and entered neighbouring Poland and is among the stranded Indians being brought back. His flight is expected to land at the Hindon Air Base later this evening.

"Harjot Singh has crossed the border and entered Poland. Indian diplomats were present with him. He has been shifted into an ambulance provided by Polish RedCross on the border," Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of the Indian World Forum said

Earlier in a video, Harjot is seen speaking about his journey and informed that he is en route to the Poland border.

"Now we are going to the Poland border... everything is okay... the journey till now had been very hard, but I was motivated that I have to return to India somehow," he said in an ambulance.



Earlier, Union Minister General VK Singh, who is in Poland to oversee evacuation efforts tweeted that Harjot Singh will reach India on Monday.



"Harjot Singh, the Indian student who was shot at during the conflict in Kyiv and had lost his passport in the chaos, will be reaching India with us tomorrow. Wish him a speedy recovery with home food and care," the minister of state for Civil Aviation tweeted.

Meanwhile, Harjot thanked the Indian officials for the assistance and support, saying, "It is due to all your support that I am here today, thank you very much to everyone".

Speaking from his hospital bed in Kyiv on Friday, Harjot Singh urged the Indian embassy in Ukraine to evacuate him and help him with documentation.

The student had told ANI that he sustained multiple injuries due to bullets fired at the car in which he was travelling.

"This is February 27 incident. We were three people in a cab on our way to the third checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries," Harjot Singh said. The Indian student said he regained consciousness at 10 pm on the night of March 2.

The Indian student pursuing studies in Information Technology said that he has got a new life.

Tensions have escalated following Russia's military action in Ukraine and the government has arranged flights from countries neighbouring Ukraine for the evacuation of Indian students.

On Sunday the government said that since February 22, it has so far evacuated nearly 16,000 Indian students from Ukraine through flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries. (ANI)

