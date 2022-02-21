Ukraine seeks NATO membership despite signals from some European countries to abandon pursuit

Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): As tensions continue to simmer at the Russian-Ukraine border area, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said Kiev is seeking to become a NATO member despite signals from some European countries urging it to abandon the idea.

In an interview with US broadcaster CBS, Kuleba said the majority of Ukrainians want Ukraine to become a member of NATO. "The only signal we are sending to the world is that if Ukraine succeeds and if Russia pulls back, it will be much safer for entire democratic world," Kuleba said.

He noted that some NATO countries sent Ukraine messages with requests to abandon the idea of entering the alliance. According to him, these are a "few European members" and the US is not included.



The West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations and said that it is not threatening anyone. It has also expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders.

Kuleba stated that a large-scale invasion by Russia will come with "huge damage on itself."

"Economically, because of sanctions that will be slammed on Russia immediately. Militarily, because we are not the country that will give up. This is our land, we will be defending it," Kuleba said.

Amid the building border tensions, US President Joe Biden plans to discuss the Ukraine crisis with G7 leaders during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

"The President will participate in a virtual G7 Leaders' meeting to discuss the ongoing situation with regard to Russia and Ukraine, and priorities of the German G7 Presidency year," the White House schedule for February 24 says. (ANI)

