Ukraine's application at ICJ: Court calls on Russia to act such that orders have 'actual impact'

The Hague [Netherlands], March 2 (ANI): Taking note of Ukraine's earlier application, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday called on the Russian Federation to act in a manner that would allow any provisional measures ordered by the Court to have an actual impact.

While addressing an urgent communication to Russian Foreign Affairs Minister, Judge JE Donoghue, International Court of Justice President, said, "I call the attention of the Russian Federation to the need to act in such a way as will enable any order the Court may make on the request for provisional measures to have its appropriate effects."

"This is another clear indication that Russia must cease its military activities in Ukraine," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press statement briefing on the development.

Ukraine on February 26 had filed an application at the ICJ to initiate proceedings against the Russian Federation under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Ukraine seeks to address what it calls "Russia's groundless claims" that genocide has occurred in the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts of Ukraine and establish that Russia has no lawful basis to take military action on the basis of those "false" claims.

The ICJ will hold public hearings on the Ukraine-Russia crisis on March 7 and 8 in a hybrid format.

Ukraine has also requested the ICJ exercise its authority to indicate provisional measures to preserve Ukraine's rights and limit the ongoing and irreparable harm to the Ukrainian people as well as Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.



"Considering the gravity of the crisis in Ukraine that has resulted from Russia's unprovoked invasion, we trust the Court is taking into consideration the dire circumstances and rapidly unfolding events and hope that it will act with utmost urgency on Ukraine's request for provisional measures," Price said.

Reiterating US's support to Ukraine, the US spokesperson further said, "Each day that Russia is unconstrained in its aggression is a day that brings more violence, suffering, death, and destruction in Ukraine. The United States stands with the people of Ukraine."

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised Ukraine to help with military aid to fight Russia.

The US, Canada and European allies agreed to remove key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT which means Russian banks won't be able to communicate securely with banks beyond Russia's borders. President Putin has also signed a decree on special economic measures against the US and its allies.

Fighting in Ukraine has so far pushed more than 500,000 people across the country's borders, according to the UN refugee agency.

Speaking at an emergency session of the UN General Assembly on February 28, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, had said that Russia has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

On February 28, negotiations between delegations of Russia and Ukraine were held in the Gomel Region of Belarus and another round of talks is scheduled for March 2. (ANI)

