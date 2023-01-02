Ukrainian drone strike hits energy facility in Russia's Bryansk, causes power outage

Moscow [Russia], January 2 (ANI): A Ukrainian drone strike hit an energy facility in Russia's Bryansk region on Monday, causing a power outage in a nearby village, RT reported citing Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz.

Aleksandr Bogomaz in a post on Telegram said that the attack occurred in the Klimovsky district on the Russia-Ukraine border. He said that no fatalities were reported due to the attack. However, the energy facility caught fire, as per the RT report.

According to Bogomaz, a nearby village has been left without power due to the strike. A hospital and other key sites in the region were connected to a reserve power line, according to RT. Aleksandr Bogomaz said that the blaze has been localized and repairs will start after the fire is fully extinguished.

On Monday, Moscow said that 63 Russian soldiers have been killed due to Ukraine's strike through US-manufactured HIMARS in Donetsk, TASS reported. The Russian Defence Ministry said that Ukrainian forces hit six rockets of HIMARS at the temporary deployment point of Russian armed forces in the Makiivka region of Donetsk.



"The Kyiv regime struck with six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system at the temporary deployment point of one of the units of the Russian armed forces in the area of the settlement of Makeevka in the Donetsk People's Republic," TASS quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

"As a result of the destruction of four missiles with a high-explosive warhead of the temporary deployment point, 63 Russian servicemen were killed," it further said.

On January 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the country's determination to overcome the Russian offensive, saying that "when we win, we will hug." In his first nightly video address of 2023, Zelenskyy said, "let this year be the year of return," according to the statement released by Ukraine's President's office on its website.

"We will be happy. New hits? We will be steadfast. Continuation of the fight? We will fight. And when we win, we will hug," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy further said, "Let this year be the year of return. The return of our people. Soldiers - to their families. Prisoners to their homes. Immigrants to their Ukraine. Return of our lands. And the temporarily occupied will become forever free. Return to normal life. To happy moments without curfew. To earthly joys without air alerts." (ANI)

