Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets Blinken at Polish border

Warsaw [Poland], March 6 (ANI): Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Polish border and discussed anti-Russia sanctions and the strengthening of Kyiv's defense capabilities.

"Met with my U.S. counterpart and friend @SecBlinken at the Ukrainian-Polish border. We held talks on further deliveries of necessary weapons for Ukraine, ways to ensure the efficiency of sanctions and increase pressure," Kuleba tweeted on Saturday.

The Ukrainian foreign minister said the talks were "productive" and the two sides affirmed the "effectiveness" of the sanctions already imposed against Russia.

Lauding the leadership shown by Kuleba, Blinken said the United States and the world will continue to stand with them and the people of Ukraine.

"It was inspiring to meet today with my friend @DmytroKuleba at the Ukrainian-Polish border. The leadership and courage that he and @ZelenskyyUa have demonstrated are remarkable, and the United States and the world will continue to stand with them and the people of Ukraine," Blinken tweeted.

During a press conference on Saturday, Blinken said that the US, along with its allies, will put more pressure on Russia.

"But I thought it was important when we met - symbolically - to cross the border and to have us stand together in Ukraine, because we're standing together for Ukraine. And we work very closely, and for me, it's making sure that I understand as best possible what our Ukrainian friends and partners need, what we can do to continue to support them as well as to put the pressure on Russia," he said. (ANI)