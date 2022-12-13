Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to convene Global Peace Formula Summit

Kyiv [Ukraine], December 13 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday proposed to convene a special summit - Global Peace Formula Summit to determine how to implement the Ukrainian Peace formula. Addressing the Group of Seven (G7) leaders on December 12, Zelenskyy called on the international community to demonstrate leadership in the implementation of the peace formula.

"I propose to convene a special summit - Global Peace Formula Summit - to determine how and when we can implement the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address.

"I invite you, as well as other conscientious countries, to show your leadership in the implementation of the Peace Formula as a whole or some specific points in particular," he added.

In his virtual address, Zelenskyy called on G7 leaders to maintain support for Ukraine next year. He termed the first step a "new force" and called on G7 leaders to provide more military equipment, including modern tanks, artillery and long-range missiles, according to the statement released by the Ukrainian President's office.

Ukrainian President stressed that G7 nations need to maintain financial, energy and social stability next year. He urged G7 nations to increase assistance to Ukraine in the gas field. He stressed that the attacks against Ukraine's power plant have forced them to use additional gas than expected. In the third step, Zelenskyy called for new diplomacy and emphasised that Ukraine has always led the negotiation process.

"We need additional support over this particular winter. We are talking about the volume of about two billion cubic meters of gas that has to be procured additionally," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in the address.

In his address, Zelenskyy called on Russia to take a "concrete and meaningful step" towards a diplomatic settlement which he stressed is mentioned by Moscow regularly. He stated that they will have holidays and termed it a time for normal people to think about "peace, not aggression." He called on Russia to demonstrate that they are capable of abandoning the offensive.

"Very soon we'll have holidays celebrated by billions of people. Christmas - according to the Gregorian calendar or the New Year and Christmas - according to the Julian calendar. This is the time for normal people to think about peace, not aggression. I suggest Russia to at least try to prove that it is capable of abandoning the aggression," Zelenskyy said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy further said, "It would be right to start the withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine this Christmas. If Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine, it will ensure a lasting cessation of hostilities." (ANI)