Ukrainian Troops Attacked Zaporizhzhia NPP for 2nd Time in Past Day: Authorities

Energodar [Ukraine], August 5 (ANI/Sputnik): For the second time in a day, Ukrainian troops struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, shells hit the industrial site of the station, the Energodar city administration said on Telegram.



"Two hours after the first strike from the opposite bank of the Dnieper, a second artillery shelling of the ZNPP was carried out. This time, the nationalists managed to reach the target, and artillery shells hit the industrial site of the nuclear power plant. The nature and scale of the damage as a result of the Ukrainian military crime is being specified," the statement says.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian troops fired at the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and a fire broke out on the spot. Two power lines necessary for the operation of power units were cut off. (ANI/Sputnik)

