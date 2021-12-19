UK's Brexit Minister David Frost resigns

London [UK], December 19 (ANI): The United Kingdom's Brexit minister, David Frost, has resigned over disagreements with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on a number of issues, including COVID-19 measures.

In his resignation letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Frost said,"...we agreed earlier this month that I would move on in January and hand over the baton to others to manage our future relationship with the EU. It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances, I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect."

Earlier, UK media reports said that Frost handed in his letter of resignation to Johnson a week ago, however, he was persuaded to stay in his post until January.



Frost said in his resignation letter that Brexit is now secure and the challenge for the Government now is to deliver on the opportunities it gives us. "You know my concerns about the current direction of travel."

"I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere," the Brexit minister said.

UK Prime Minister responded to Frost by saying that he was "very sorry" to receive his resignation letter and thanked him for his "unique contribution towards getting Brexit done."

In his response letter, Johnson lauded Frost's work as chief negotiator in securing the Trade and Cooperation Agreement and highlighted his efforts in trying to address issues relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol. (ANI)

