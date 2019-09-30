UK's CCA Plans to repatriate 8,000 more travellers affected by collapse of Thomas Cook

London [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday said that it planned to further repatriate 8,000 stranded travellers who have been affected by the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook Group.

According to the CAA, over 53 flights will be dispatched to fly people to their destinations, reported Sputnik.

These numbers will be in addition to the authority's announcement about repatriating 16,500 travellers.

More than 600,000 holidaymakers around the world were forced to cancel the booking of tickets due to the company's collapse last week.

UK travel giant Thomas Cook collapsed under a pile of debt after talks with creditors failed, stranding hundreds of thousands of travellers.

In a statement, the company said that its board had taken decision on initiating steps to enter into compulsory liquidation with immediate effect.

However, Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL) clarified their status on the issue by stating that the global liquidation of UK travel giant will have no effect on company's operations in India.

In a statement TCIL stated that it is a completely different entity since August 2012 when it was acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings, a Canada-based multinational with varied interests across the globe.

The troubled group blamed a series of issues for its problems including political unrest in holiday destinations such as Turkey, last summer's prolonged heatwave and customers delaying booking holidays because of Brexit. (ANI)

