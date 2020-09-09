UK's COVID-19 cases rise by over 2,400

London [UK], September 9 (ANI/Sputnik): A further 2,420 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed by laboratory tests in the United Kingdom over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 352,520, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures published on the government COVID-19 dashboard, the country's death toll climbed to 41,584, after another 30 people died COVID-19 within 28 days of testing positive for the disease.

Tuesday's official data comes amid increasing concern the UK is on the brink of a second wave of the pandemic since there were 2,948 new cases yesterday and another 2,988 on Sunday.

Addressing lawmakers in the House of Common on Tuesday, health secretary Matt Hancock said there were signs that a second peak could be coming, and called the recent rise in infections "concerning."

"Just because we have come through one peak doesn't mean we can't see another one coming towards our shores," Hancock warned. He also confirmed that local lockdown measures were re-imposed in the English town of Bolton, where the rate of infection has risen to 120 confirmed cases per 100,000, the highest in the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

