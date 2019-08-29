Representative Image
UK's Heathrow airport warns of disruption by environmentalists flying drones

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:25 IST

Moscow [Russia], Aug 29 (ANI/Sputnik): London's Heathrow airport on Thursday said that flight operations could face disruption as environmentalists plan to fly drones over the site to demand tougher ecological measures from the British government.
The Heathrow Pause group said that it will fly toy drones over the Heathrow exclusion zone from September 13 to make the British government divulge the truth about global warming, abide by the parliament's declaration of an Environment and Climate Emergency, cooperate with other institutions on climate change issues, act to tackle biodiversity loss as well as reduce CO2 emissions to net-zero by 2025.
"We are working closely with the Met Police and will use our own drone detection capability to mitigate the operational impact of any illegal use of drones near the airport," Heathrow said in a statement.
The airport also pointed out that drone flights over one of the busiest airports in London were illegal and any persons responsible would face legal proceedings.
"Any drone flown into the path of an aircraft has the potential to cause great harm and endanger those on board," the Metropolitan Police said.
Last year, the British parliament supported the government's initiative to expand Heathrow with a third runway, which is also a matter of concern for environmental activists. (ANI/Sputnik)

