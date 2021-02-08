UN chief expresses grief over loss of life following glacier burst, floods in Uttarakhand

New York [US], February 8 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed grief over the loss of life in India's Uttarakhand due to the glacier burst and the subsequent flooding.

"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the reported loss of life and dozens missing following the glacier burst and subsequent flooding in Uttarakhand state, India, on Sunday. The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of India," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General in a statement on Sunday (local time),

The United Nations stands ready to contribute to ongoing rescue and assistance efforts if necessary, the statement added.



The statement comes after a glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District in Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

As many as 15 people have been rescued so far while 14 bodies have been recovered from different locations following the glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, said Chamoli Police on Monday.

"Relief and rescue operations continue for those stranded in the tunnel. Efforts are being made to open the way by reaching inside the tunnel with the help of JCB. So far, a total of 15 persons have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from different places," Chamoli Police tweeted. (ANI)

