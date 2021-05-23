UN urges 'full adherence to ceasefire' as life resumes in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 23 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council on Saturday called for "full adherence to the ceasefire" that ended the 11-day conflict between Israel and Palestinian which claimed many lives and left others injured.

In a statement on Saturday, approved by all 15 UNSC members "mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the violence" and "stressed the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza".



The 11-day Israeli bombardment of Gaza killed at least 248 people, including 66 children, with more than 1,900 people wounded. At least 12 people in Israel were killed by rocket fire from Gaza.

The statement further said it was urgent to restore calm and "reiterated the importance of achieving a comprehensive peace based on the vision of a region where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace with secure and recognised borders," reported Al Jazeera.

Last week, this new episode of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out after the civil unrest in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area, prompting hostilities on the borders of both countries, with Hamas having launched approximately 3,700 rockets against Israel, which retaliated with airstrikes, Sputnik reported. (ANI)

