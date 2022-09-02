Unattended bag triggers evacuation at Heathrow, found to be innocuous

London [UK], September 2 (ANI): London police said on Friday that an unattended bag in Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2, which triggered an evacuation, was found to be innocuous.



"We were called at 10:47 a.m. (0947 GMT) to reports of an unattended bag at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport. The area was evacuated as a precaution. The item was deemed not to be suspicious and the incident has been stood down. Thanks for your patience!" Hillingdon Police said on Twitter.

A UK-based media outlet citing Transport for London (TFL) said that Heathrow's Terminals 2 and 3 stations has now been reopened. TFL is a local government body responsible for most of the transport network in London. (ANI)

