UNGA adopts resolution on Ukraine; 140 countries vote in favour while India abstains

New York [US], March 24 (ANI): The UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Thursday, with 140 countries voting in favour and five against.

A total of 38 countries including India abstained. Meanwhile, Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria voted against it.

"The General Assembly adopted a resolution that calls out Russia's assault on Ukraine for creating a dire humanitarian situation, pushes for a humanitarian corridor, and demands that fighting stops. In favour: 140 Against: 5 Abstained: 38," the UN News tweeted.

The resolution deplores the "humanitarian consequences" of Russia's actions.

Earlier this, India had abstained from voting on a similar resolution against Russia at UNGA.

The UNGA had overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (ANI)