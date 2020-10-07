United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi (Photo/Grandi on Twitter)
UNHCR chief tests positive for COVID-19

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2020 19:07 IST


Geneva [Switzerland], October 7 (ANI): United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He revealed in a tweet that he is mildly symptomatic.

"I am engaging with UNHCR's Executive Committee from home as I have to isolate after testing positive to #COVID19. I only have mild symptoms and hope to recover soon," the High Commissioner wrote on Twitter.
He also urged people to wear a mask and maintain social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.
"A reminder of the importance of washing hands, keeping distances and wearing masks!" the tweet read further. (ANI)

