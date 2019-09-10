UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet addressing the opening session of 42nd UNHRC session in Geneva on Monday. (Photo Credits: UN Geneva Twitter)
UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet addressing the opening session of 42nd UNHRC session in Geneva on Monday. (Photo Credits: UN Geneva Twitter)

UNHRC 'disturbed' about violent protests in HK, calls for restraint and dialogue

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 03:50 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was "disturbed" by incidents of increasing violence associated with the anti-government protests in Hong Kong and urged authorities to respond to any acts of violence with restraint.
She also urged embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to hold a dialogue with the people of Hong Kong, who should take an opportunity in an effort to end to the crisis "peacefully and constructively".
"My office continues to engage in bilateral dialogue with the Government of China. In relation to Hong Kong, while many of the demonstrations have been conducted peacefully and according to law, I have been disturbed by scenes of increasing violence associated with some recent protests," Bachelet said in her opening remarks at the 42nd UNHRC session here.
"I appeal to those engaging in demonstrations to do so peacefully and in accordance with the law. I also urge the authorities to continue to respond to any acts of violence with restraint, and without excessive force," she added.
Since June, Hong Kong has seen weeks of anti-government protests that began against a now-suspended extradition bill, which would have allowed criminals to be sent to mainland China for trial. The agitations have since broadened to include calls for democracy, police accountability and the resignation Lam, who is backed by Beijing.
Protesters and police have violently clashed with each other with both escalating their use of force, leading to a full-blown crisis in the Asian financial hub.
China has decried the protests and has threatened military action in the semi-autonomous city, with one Chinese official alleging that the demonstrations have "begun to show signs of terrorism".
Hong Kong functions under the 'one country, two systems' rule and was handed back to China by Britain in 1997. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 03:28 IST

Climate change a global threat to human rights: Bachelet

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday said that climate change is a rapidly growing and a global threat to human rights and underlined that incidents like forest fires raging in the Amazon is "burning up our future".

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 02:32 IST

2009 attack's memory alive, 10 Sri Lankan players opt out of Pak tour

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): In yet another reminder to Pakistan that it should take stern action against terror groups operating from its soil, 10 Sri Lankan cricket players on Monday chose to opt-out of the upcoming tour to the South Asian country citing security concerns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

Amazon fires: UN rights chief calls on Amazonian countries to...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 9 (ANI): United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on the South American countries of Bolivia, Paraguay and Brazil to ensure the implementation of longstanding environmental policies to prevent future tragedies of the scale of recent Amazon f

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:26 IST

Modi, his Nepalese counterpart to jointly inaugurate...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli will jointly inaugurate the India-Nepal cross-border petroleum pipeline on Tuesday via video conferencing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:50 IST

India, Singapore reaffirm commitment to realise enormous...

Singapore, Sept 9 (ANI): India and Singapore on Monday reaffirmed their shared commitment to fully realise the enormous potential of their bilateral relations. The discussions in this regard were held during the sixth Joint Ministerial Commission chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar an

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:20 IST

Govt will not shy away from taking bold decisions: Jaishankar

Singapore, Sept 9 (ANI): The Indian government will not shy away from taking bold decisions and work towards reforming the corporate sector to make it more accountable, responsible and innovative in the long run, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:32 IST

Afghanistan: 3 people wounded in IED blast in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 9 (ANI): At least three people were injured in a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Shaheed Square here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:20 IST

Nepal, China ink 3 agreements during Chinese FM's visit

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 9 (ANI): Nepal and China on Monday exchanged three agreements following bilateral talks between the Nepalese Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and his visiting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:09 IST

China, Pak agree to strengthen cooperation on Afghan issue

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 9 (ANI): China and Pakistan have agreed to strengthen cooperation on the Afghanistan issue, and backed the need for an Afghan-led and Afgan owned peace and reconciliation process to end the 18-year long war in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:36 IST

Geneva: Posters highlighting human rights violations in...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 9 (ANI): Posters and banners highlighting human rights violations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have appeared in front of the United Nations office here during the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:34 IST

Deeply concerned over lockdown in Kashmir: UN rights chief Bachelet

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 9 (ANI): United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday said that she was "deeply concerned" over the "impact of recent actions" by the Indian government on the "human rights of Kashmiris" including the detention of political leaders and activi

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:06 IST

China, Pak agree to firmly push forward construction of CPEC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 9 (ANI): China and Pakistan have agreed to firmly push forward the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and complete the ongoing projects under it in a time-bound manner.

Read More
iocl