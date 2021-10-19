Union health minister speaks with WHO chief, discusses pandemic management, WHO reforms

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and discussed various issues related to health, including pandemic management and WHO reforms.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said that the WHO chief praised the Indian government for large scale COVID-19 vaccination.

"Had a detailed interaction with DG WHO @DrTedros, accompanied by other senior officials of @WHO, on various issues related to health, including pandemic management and WHO reforms. DG WHO lauded the mammoth efforts undertaken by the Indian government for #COVID19 vaccination," Mandaviya tweeted.



The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today said the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

"More than 102 crores (1,02,05,09,915) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," the health ministry said. (ANI)

