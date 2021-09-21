United Russia wins Duma Elections with 49.82 per cent votes: Central Election Commission

Moscow [Russia], September 21 (ANI): The incumbent United Russia party won the elections to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament.

United Russia got 49.82 per cent votes in the State Duma elections, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC), reported Sputnik.



The Communist Party came second after securing 18.93 per cent votes and the Liberal Democratic Party was third with 7.55 per cent votes.

A Just Russia - for Truth party and New People party got 7.46 and 5.32 per cent of votes respectively, reported Sputnik.

A total of five parties made it to the State Duma, passing the electoral threshold of 5 per cent. (ANI)

