University of Oulu announces 6G collaboration with Jio

Helsinki [Finland], January 20 (ANI): The University of Oulu in Finland announced its 6G collaboration with Jio on Thursday to explore digital opportunities.

The collaborative effort will aid in competing with 6G enabled products in the defence, automotive, white goods, industrial machinery, consumer goods, efficient manufacturing, novel personal smart device environments, and experiences such as urban computing and autonomous traffic settings.

"The University of Oulu and Jio Estonia OU announced a partnership. The collaboration will aid in establishing a solid foundation for exploring 6G and beyond opportunities for the world," said the University of Oulu in a statement.

According to the University, the collaboration will foster entrepreneurship by bringing together a world-class pool of expertise from both industry and academia in various sectors such as Aerial and Space communication, Holographic Beamforming, 3D Connected Intelligence in Cybersecurity, Microelectronics and Photonics.

"We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Jio Estonia," says Professor Matti Latva-aho, Director of the 6G Flagship.



"As the leader of the world's first major 6G research programme, the University of Oulu focuses on wireless communications leading to 6G technologies. We are looking forward to collaborating with Jio Estonia and the entire Reliance Group on targeted research initiatives that will enable future wireless end-to-end solutions for a wide range of end-user requirements," he added.

"Jio has more than 400 million subscribers in India, and their experience shows that building capacity to transmit large amounts of data is becoming critical. Especially given the development of digital services and virtual worlds," explained Taavi Kotka, CEO of Jio Estonia.

"With this collaboration with the University of Oulu, we can make sure that we keep growing and developing as a world region of the future," he added.

Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President of Jio Platforms said, "6G promises to build upon 5G capabilities to deeply integrate technology as a digital twin in our daily lives. Cutting edge areas such as the internet of nano-things and pervasive AI have tremendous business potential. Early investments in 6G research and capabilities with the University of Oulu can complement Jio Lab's capabilities in 5G and bring 6G to life,".

Jio Platforms already has an active development program for its 5G RAN and Core Platforms, facilitated through Jio Labs. This collaboration will further extend Jio's 5G capabilities and will help explore use cases in the 6G Era, in addition to cutting-edge research and development of the technology itself. (ANI)

