UNSC: India asks all sides to exercise restraint amid escalating tension along Ukraine-Russia border

New York [US], February 22 (ANI): Concerned over the escalating tension along the border of Ukraine with Russia, India on Tuesday strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure for a mutually amicable solution.

This statement was made at UNSC in the backdrop of Russia's recognization of the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. The United States and allies requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Russia's recognition of separatist territories in Ukraine as independent.

Speaking on the UNSC briefing on developments in Ukraine, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said that the escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation has the potential to undermine peace and security of the region.

Tirumurti called for restraint on all sides. "The immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond," he said.

The Indian representative emphasized that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.

"We need to give space to the recent initiatives undertaken by parties which seek to diffuse tensions. In this context, we welcome the intense efforts underway, including through the Trilateral Contact Group and under the Normandy format. We need Parties to exert greater efforts to bridge divergent interests. We cannot afford to have a military escalation," he said.

Underlining the importance of the Minsk Agreements, Tirumurti said "we need greater efforts to find common ground to facilitate the implementation of the provisions of the Minsk Agreements, including key security and political aspects."

"As we have time and again emphasized, constructive diplomacy is need of the hour to avoid scaling up of tensions," he added.

Tirumurti reiterated that the safety and security of civilians are essential to India. "More than twenty thousand Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indian nationals is of priority to us."

He lastly asked all sides to intensify diplomatic efforts to reach for an amicable solution at the earliest.

"In conclusion, we strongly emphasize the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest," he added. (ANI)