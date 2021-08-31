UNSC led by India adopts resolution on Afghanistan; Russia and China abstain

New York [US], August 31 (ANI): Resolution on Afghanistan has been passed by the United Nations Security Council. This crucial resolution was adopted with the support of 13 members with Russia and China abstaining and no one voting against the resolution.

According to informed sources, "The resolution has unequivocally conveyed that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter, train terrorists, or plan or finance terrorist acts."

There is widespread fear that with the departure of foreign forces, Afghanistan under the Taliban can become epicentre of Islamic fundamentalism.

With Haqqani network and its close associate Islamic State (Khorasan) active in Kabul, there is constant fear that international terror attacks can be planned and executed from Afghan soil.

Informed sources told ANI, "The resolution also notes the statement by the Taliban on 27 August. The Security Council expects the Taliban to adhere to their commitments, including regarding the safe, secure and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals."

In the resolution there is a recognition of upholding human rights especially of Afghan women, children and minorities and well as to inclusive negotiated settlement, the sources added.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was chairing the UNSC meet under the Indian presidency in which the resolution was adopted.

"Today's resolution also highlights the importance of women's rights, minorities' rights... particularly Sikhs and Hindu minorities in Afghanistan. It has indicated a need for safe passage of people and to take necessary steps in its engagement with Afghanistan," Shringla said. (ANI)