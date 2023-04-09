Up to 10 people trapped under rubble after building collapses in France's Marseille

Marseille [France], April 9 (ANI): Around four to ten people are believed to be trapped under rubble in the southern French port city of Marseille after a building collapsed early on Sunday, according to French authorities, CNN reported.

According to Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan, the cause of the collapse is believed to be a violent explosion that occurred at around 12:30 am local time. Further investigations are ongoing.

As per rescuers, eighty people have already been rescued, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told BFM that efforts are being made on the ground, rubble is being removed before the fire can be fully put out.

Darmanin said rescuers are also concerned about firefighting water endangering the lives of any buried survivors.



Local residents said there was an explosion, with lots of dust and a smell of gas in the air.

"It was exhausting and completely insane. I saw an avalanche of people panicking in the street and then I started running like crazy," an unnamed witness told BFM, CNN reported.

Approximately thirty of the surrounding buildings have also been evacuated, according to Darmanin.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said that his thoughts were with those impacted. "Thoughts with Marseille, where a building on rue Tivoli collapsed last night. I am thinking of those affected and their loved ones. An investigation is continuing with significant resources deployed. Thank you to the firefighters and rescuers mobilized," he said.

A fund of 100,000 euros (USD 110,000) has been provided to help the victims of the blast, according to the Aix-Marseille-Provence Metropolis, with the money coming from regional authorities, BFMTV reported.

BFMTV also reports that the Marseille prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into "unintentional injuries."

Marseille has suffered such incidents before. In 2018, CNN reported on the collapse of several buildings in the city's Noailles district, which killed at least four people. (ANI)

