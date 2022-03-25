US announces sanctions against over 300 members of Russia's Duma

Washington [US], March 25 (ANI): United States sanctioned over 400 additional individuals, entities to align with measures taken by the EU and its allies and partners according to US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In a Joint Statement, both the leaders informed that the sanctions include the Duma and 328 of its members, and dozens of defense companies.

"United States is sanctioning more than 400 additional individuals and entities to align with measures taken by the EU and our allies and partners. This includes the Duma (Russia's lower house of parliament) and 328 of its members, dozens of defense companies that fuel Putin's war machine and sustain its military industrial base, and more than 20 financial elites, including the head of Russia's largest financial institution. The Commission, in line with its competences, will continue to support further similar measures," the statement read.

The United States and the European Union will closely coordinate international assistance to Ukraine and the sanctions policy against Russia.



"We are united in our condemnation of Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine. We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who are bravely defending their homeland, and we call on Russia to end the brutal onslaught against its neighbor. We are united in our support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. And we are united in our resolve to defend our shared values, including democracy, respect for human rights, global peace and stability, and the rules-based international order," the statement added.

Both parties will continue to mobilize and coordinate significant humanitarian relief to support people within Ukraine, those who have been forced to flee, and those affected by the severe impacts Russia's war is causing around the world. This includes more than $1 billion in humanitarian assistance the United States is prepared to provide and EUR550 million from the EU.

The bilateral coordination will also concern the efforts on temporary protection and humanitarian admission, including resettlement or transfers, which are complementary and provide much-needed support to Ukraine's neighbours.

"We are announcing new actions to bolster democratic resilience and defend human rights in Ukraine and neighboring countries. The United States and the European Union are supporting the work of war crimes documentation experts who are gathering evidence on the ground in Ukraine," read the joint statement.

The parties also agreed on concrete steps in energy cooperation to ensure the security of supply and to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels. (ANI)

