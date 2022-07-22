US approves possible USD 1.2 billion sale of patriot missiles to Netherlands: Pentagon

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has approved a possible sale of up to 96 PATRIOT Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical (GEM-T) ballistic missiles and other equipment and software for an estimated cost of more than USD 1.2 billion to the Netherlands, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Netherlands of PATRIOT MIM-104E Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical (GEM-T) Ballistic Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.219 billion," DSCA said in a press release.

The prime contractor of the potential supply will be Raytheon Corporation, the release said.



Patriot is a long-range defense system intended for countering ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as advanced aircraft. The systems have been deployed in Germany, Greece, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Sweden, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Romania, Spain, and Taiwan.

On June 1, Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongre introduced a Defense White Paper dubbed "A Stronger Netherlands, A Safer Europe: Investing in a Robust NATO and EU." The document contains the government's plans to increase the annual defense spending by $5 billion.

Among others, the Netherlands' new defense plan includes the purchase of six F-35 aircraft, bringing the total number of such jets to 52, according to reports. (ANI/Sputnik)

