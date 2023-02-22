US Embassy in London is back to normal operations after false security scare

London [UK], February 22 (ANI): A false security scare over a suspicious package found outside the building resulted in a lockdown of the US Embassy in London, but the embassy on Wednesday said it was resuming normal operations after it was cleared by the local authorities.

"The US Embassy is back to normal business operations. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy," tweeted US Embassy in London.

The US Embassy thanked London's Metropolitan Police Service for its "swift action."

"Thanks to @metpoliceuk for your swift action, and thanks to all visitors for your cooperation and patience at this time," it added.

Earlier, the US embassy in London was briefly put into a state of lockdown with those inside the building told to move away from windows.



One person who was inside said he was told to "clear the area".

Director and Producer Aro Korol posted videos and pictures of the situation inside the embassy.

"Alarm at the US Embassy in London. They told us to move far from the windows. The situation is ongoing," tweeted Korol.

Another social media user called Roshan Kar wrote, "Situation ongoing at US Embassy London. Told us to stay away from the windows..."

Police dogs were pictured patrolling the building and armed police carrying automatic assault rifles were inside talking with G4S security guards. (ANI)

