US, France mark anniversary of signing of Armistice: Kamala Harris

Paris [France], November 12 (ANI): US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday (local time) said that the United States and France have marked the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice, ending World War I.

"Today, we mark the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice, ending World War I--a reminder of our strong and historic partnership with France and allies around the world," Harris said in a tweet.



The US and France have agreed to establish a Comprehensive Dialogue on Space to enhance civil, commercial, and national security space cooperation, the White House said on Wednesday.

This comes after Harris met with Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris to express her appreciation for the close friendship and shared values between the United States and France.

According to the statement, Harris thanked Macron for his leadership in convening world leaders for the Paris Peace Forum and the Paris Conference on Libya. She also thanked Macron for France's contributions to global vaccination efforts and its leadership in combatting climate change. (ANI)

