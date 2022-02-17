US intelligence community still looking into recent cyberattack on Ukraine: Austin

Washington [US], February 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The US intelligence community is continuing to gather details about a recent cyberattack on a number of Ukrainian state and bank websites, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.



"In terms of confirming whether or not this was Russia that was behind this [cyberattack], we, the intelligence community, continue to assess what happened there," Austin told a press briefing during his trip to Europe.

On Tuesday, the websites of Ukraine's defence ministry, armed forces and two major banks were hit by a cyberattack. The White House has said it could not say at this moment who is responsible for the attack.

Russia has repeatedly dismissed allegations of involvement in state-run cyber campaigns. (ANI/Sputnik)

