Japanese PM Shinzo Abe (L) US President Donald Trump (C) and the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (R) at the presser in Biarritz, France on Sunday (Photo/The White House)
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe (L) US President Donald Trump (C) and the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (R) at the presser in Biarritz, France on Sunday (Photo/The White House)

US, Japan agree to 'big trade deal' on G7 sidelines

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:13 IST

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): The United States and Japan agreed to a "big" trade deal on the sidelines of the G7 summit here on Sunday, according to US President Donald Trump.
"We have been working on a deal with Japan for a long time. It involves agricultural, e-commerce and many other things. It's a very big transaction and we have agreed in principle. It's billions and billions of dollars. It's tremendous for the farmers," Trump said while talking about the deal here.
"One of the things PM Abe has agreed to is we have excess corn in various parts of our country with our farmers because China did not do what they said they were going to do. And Prime Minister Abe, on behalf of Japan, they're going to be buying all of that corn. That's a very big transaction," he added, in a video shared by the White House on Twitter.
Both Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe could be seen in the video together at a presser, alongside the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
"First of all what we have is an agreement on core principles. It has three parts agriculture, industrial tariffs, and digital trade, and from our point of view, it is extremely important to our farmers and ranchers and those who work in a digital space...Generally, Japan is our third-largest agricultural market. They import about USD 14 billion worth of US agricultural products. This will open up markets to over 7 billion dollars of those products," said US Trade Representative.
"It will lead to substantial reductions in tariffs and non-tariff barriers across the board, and I'll just give you one example, Japan is by far our biggest beef market. We sell over USD 2 billion worth of beef to Japan and this will allow us to do so with lower tariffs and to compete more effectively with people across the board," he said.
The latest trade deal comes at a time when the US is still locked in a trade dispute and tariff war with China. Even though the two countries had come close to negotiating a deal to bring an end to the trade dispute, Trump blamed China for backing out at the last minute. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:47 IST

Modi meets UN Secy Gen at G7 in France

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the G7 summit hosted by the southwestern French city of Biarritz on Sunday and had fruitful discussions on a wide range of subjects.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:46 IST

Iran's Foreign Minister flies to G-7 summit, says no plan to meet Trump

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Sunday made a surprising entry at the G-7 summit being held in the southwestern city of Biarritz, following French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to defuse tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:29 IST

India, along with 110 countries, participate in Beijing...

Beijing [China], Aug 25 (ANI): India, along with 110 other countries, participated in the eighth edition of the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 held for the first time in the Chinese capital.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:25 IST

Rohingyas mark 2nd anniversary of exodus after Myanmar crackdown

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 25 (ANI): Thousands of Rohingyas on Sunday marked the second anniversary of the crackdown launched against the refugee community in northwest Rakhine state by the Myanmar military two years ago.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:15 IST

Modi bats for strengthening India-UK cooperation with Johnson at...

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the 45th G7 Summit being hosted in the southwestern French city of Biarritz on Sunday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:11 IST

PM Modi arrives in France to attend G-7 Summit

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in the southwestern French city of Biarritz to attend the 45th G-7 Summit, where India has been invited as a partner country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:03 IST

Trump meets Abe at G-7 summit, claims close to trade deal with Japan

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday met Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of G-7 summit in the southwest French town of Biarritz and asserted that Washington is close to reaching a trade deal with Tokyo.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:39 IST

Pak says Kartarpur corridor to open irrespective of ties with India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 25 (ANI): The opening of Kartarpur corridor will remain on track irrespective of Pakistan's ties with India over the Kashmir crisis, has said Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:52 IST

United Airlines suspends service between Chicago and Hong Kong...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Chicago-based United Airlines has suspended flight operations between Chicago and Hong Kong.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:02 IST

No plans to declare national emergency, says Trump amid US-China...

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he has no plans to declare a national emergency to force businesses to leave China over the latter's trade practices, saying Washington is getting along very well with Beijing "right now".

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:34 IST

Hong Kong protest: Police fire water cannons at demonstrators

Hong Kong, Aug 25 (ANI): The Hong Kong police on Sunday used water cannon trucks and fired several rounds of tear gas on protesters who threw bricks on them during the protests, bringing the several weeks of peaceful demonstrations to an end.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 16:16 IST

Pak atrocities in Karachi, Sindh greater than what it claims in J-K: MQM

London [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): The Central Coordination Committee (CCC) of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has said that Pakistan is committing atrocities in Karachi and other cities of Sindh province, which are comparatively greater than what it claims is happening in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More
iocl