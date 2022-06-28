US puts visa restrictions on 511 Russian officers operating in Zaporizhzhia, Mariupol

Washington [US], June 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has targeted 511 Russian military officers operating in Zaporizhzhia and Mariupol, the mayor of Melitopol and the Federal Security Service in its latest round of sanctions, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"Action to impose visa restrictions on 511 officers of the Russian Federation military, including officers operating in the Zaporizhzhia and Mariupol areas, pursuant to a policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act that applies to those who are believed to have supported, been actively complicit in, or been responsible for ordering or otherwise directing or authorizing actions that threaten or violate the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of Ukraine," the release said.



The latest move also puts visa restrictions on 18 Russian nationals and Melitopol Mayor Halyna Danylchenko, whom it considers "illegitimate" mayor.

In addition, the Department of State is designating three Russian military units - the 76th Guards Air Assault Division and its subordinate 234th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment, as well as the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, because "these entities operate or have operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy."

It has also designated Russia's Federal Security Service. (ANI/Sputnik)

