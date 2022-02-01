US State Dept issues advisory for Belarus, orders diplomats' families to leave amid border tensions

Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): The United States Department of State (DOS) has issued a Level Four, do not travel, advisory for Belarus on Monday ordering family members of US diplomats to depart Belarus amid Russian military buildup along Belarus border with Ukraine.

The DOS travel advisory asked the family members of US government employees to leave Belarus "due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention, and unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus' border with Ukraine."

In a key development, the DOS statement cites that the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens living in Belarus. This is due to the Belarusian government's limitations on US Embassy staffing amid the ongoing armed conflict along the border, reported Sputnik.



"Belarusian authorities have detained tens of thousands of individuals, including US citizens, for alleged affiliations with opposition parties and alleged participation in political demonstrations. US citizens in the vicinity of the demonstrations have been arrested.", read the DOS statement.

Notably, US DOS issued a similar order for family members of government employees at the US Embassy to Ukraine in Kyiv.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defence said the Russian troops will leave once the two militaries' joint exercises have been completed, reported the news agency.

The first phase of the Russia and Belarus military exercise will last until February 9 and the two countries will hold the second phase of joint military drills from February 10-20, during which the military will practice strengthening sections of the state border. (ANI)

