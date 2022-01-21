US suggests Lithuania rename Taiwan's representative office to deescalate tensions with China

Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): The Biden administration has suggested the Lithuanian government rename Taiwan's representative office in the Baltic nation in an effort to deescalate tension between Vilnius and China, reported Sputnik on Friday.

Officials in Washington have advised Lithuania to change the "Taiwanese representative office" to the "Taipei representative office," a name that is used in the majority of countries, according to Sputnik

The Taiwan representative office acts as its embassy in Lithuania.

"One of the big problems is that Taiwan does not want the name to be changed," said a source familiar with the diplomatic discussion, adding, "Lithuania also has a very strong faction of people who do not want the name to be changed either."



But White House has officially denied that the US officials asked Lithuania to rename Taiwan's representative office.

"Anyone who suggests otherwise is not reflecting actual discussions between the US and Lithuania," the US National Security Council said. Washington respects and backs Lithuania and Taiwan's efforts to enhance their ties, the Council added.

Tensions have escalated between Lithuania and China in 2021 following the former named latter's representative office as Taiwan representative office in Vilnius.

Beijing also recalled its ambassador from Vilnius, lowering the level of diplomatic relations between the countries to that of charge d'affaires.

Since 1949, Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China. But the communist regime views the island as its province, while Taiwan -- a territory with its own democratically-elected government -- maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

